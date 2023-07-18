Elton John testifies in Kevin Spacey's sexual assault case

Elton John appeared remotely in court on Monday to testify for actor Kevin Spacey who is under trial on sexual assault charges. John testified remotely in Spacey's defence, confirming that the actor only attended one of the musician's annual gala parties in 2001. One of Spacey's alleged victims claimed the actor assaulted him while they were driving to John's White Tie & Tiara Ball in 2004 or 2005.



On Monday, John's husband David Furnish also testified and stated that Spacey had attended the event in 2001. Furnish said he had reviewed photographs taken at the party from 2001 to 2005 and Spacey only appeared in images that one year. He said all guests were photographed each year.



The disgraced actor is on trial after pleading not guilty to charges of sexual assault, indecent assault and causing a person to engage in penetrating sexual activity without consent.



Elton John's testimony



John claimed Spacey arrived by private jet in 2001 for the event. Furnish added that such an appearance was a big deal. "He was an Oscar-winning actor and there was a lot of buzz and excitement that he was at the ball," Furnish said.



Spacey's alleged victim explained he may have gotten the date wrong, but insisted the actor had violently groped him while he was driving a vehicle, and he almost ran off the road.