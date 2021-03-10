Elizabeth Banks to direct 'Cocaine Bear' thriller based on a true story

Hollywood actress Elizabeth Banks will be next helming a bear-centric thriller.

Titled ‘Cocaine Bear’, the film is based on a script written by Jimmy Warden and is inspired by events that took place in Kentucky in the year 1985.

It is based on a true story from 1985 that was reported by The New York Times. There was a 175-pound black bear that consumed the contents of a duffle bag filled with more than 70 pounds of cocaine that was dropped from an airplane by a local drug smuggler, Andrew Thornton. The bear was later found dead of an apparent drug overdose.

The exact plot details for the film are being kept under wraps.

Prior to this, Elizabeth Banks was last behind the camera on the Sony's ‘Charlie's Angels’ reboot, starring Kristen Stewart. Her other feature directing credit was on Universal franchise film ‘Pitch Perfect 2’.