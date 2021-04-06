Edgar Ramirez to play Atlas in 'Borderlands' adaptation

Best-selling video game ‘Borderlands’ is getting an adaptation at Lionsgate and Edgar Ramirez has been roped in to play Atlas in it. Eli Roth’s adaptation of the hit game joins actors Cate Blanchett, Kevin Hart, Jamie Lee Curtis, Ariana Greenblatt, Florian Munteanu, Haley Bennett, and Jack Black.

For those unversed, in the game, Atlas is a business titan and arms manufacturer, and the most powerful person in the universe.

Eli Roth on the film said, “What an incredible honor to have an actor of Edgar’s caliber, talent, and charisma playing opposite Cate Blanchett and this remarkable cast. Atlas has to be a truly magnetic personality, someone with charisma and charm but that air of menace underneath it all. I’ve been a fan of Edgar’s since his early performances and he continues to amaze me with each dramatic turn. We want to create something wild, fun, and very different from anything they’ve seen from Edgar before. I am so, so excited to work with him.”

“The force of Edgar’s presence and the strength of his talent as an actor make him an ideal choice to play Atlas, a character who controls the fate of so many in the Borderlands universe. He’s the perfect addition to this perfect cast,” said Nathan Kahane, president of the Lionsgate Motion Picture Group.

‘Borderlands’ is one of the world’s most successful video game franchises, with more than 68 million units sold-in worldwide, including over 24 million units of Borderlands 2, which is the highest-selling title in the history of 2K.