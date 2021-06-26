'Dune' delayed again, release date pushed back by three weeks

Warner Bros. is reshuffling their release calendar again!



Fans have to wait a little longer for Denis Villeneuve's much-awaited sci-fi feature 'Dune'. The movie which was earlier scheduled for October 1 release will now release three weeks later on October 22, 2021 in the US.



As per the THR, sources say that the movie was postponed by due to the much-awaited release of the new James Bond movie 'No Time to Die', and to give the film more distance from the Bond movie which opens on Oct. 8. The sci-fi adventure film will take over the date previously held by Clint Eastwood’s latest, 'Cry Macho', which will move to Sept. 17.



The movie, based on Frank Herbert’s seminal science fiction bestseller, was originally slated to hit theatres last year. Owing to the coronavirus pandemic, it was pushed to this October. Now the movie is again pushed.



Meanwhile, Villeneuve’s reboot of the sci-fi classic 'Dune' will have its world premiere at the 78th Venice International Film Festival. The movie starring Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac will premiere on September 3 at Venice’s Sala Grande.



The movie is set in the dystopian future and revolves around a family which is given charge of the planet Arrakis, also known as Dune. While they seek to establish a stronghold, the family encounters enemies in the form of giant sandworms.



The official synopsis of Dune reads, “A mythic and emotionally charged hero’s journey, Dune tells the story of Paul Atreides, a brilliant and gifted young man born into a great destiny beyond his understanding, who must travel to the most dangerous planet in the universe to ensure the future of his family and his people. As malevolent forces explode into conflict over the planet’s exclusive supply of the most precious resource in existence—a commodity capable of unlocking humanity’s greatest potential—only those who can conquer their fear will survive.”



'Dune' is scheduled for a simultaneous release in theatres via Warner Bros. and on HBO Max.