Disney+ to bring original show with David Beckham, 'Save Our Squad'

The brand is aimed to work on Beckham's particular type of celebrity—as both a world-class athlete and as a style icon known for boldly experimenting with his look. Photograph:( Instagram )
The original show was first rumoured to be picked up last month
It’s confirmed! There’s a special original series in works with David Beckham and Disney+ collaborating for something exciting. It’s titled ‘Save Our Squad’ and will feature David Beckham front the show that will be produced by Warner Bros-backed Twenty Twenty and Beckham’s Studio 99.
The show was first rumoured to be picked up last month.
‘Save Our Squad’ is being billed as a heart-warming series and will feature the soccer legend Beckham returning to the East London football pitches where he played as a child. He will mentor a young grassroots side, struggling to survive in the league.
Sean Doyle, Disney+ director of unscripted in EMEA said, “The series will be exciting, dramatic, uplifting and full of heart and courage – everything David had in his own playing days.”