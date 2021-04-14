Disney+ to bring original show with David Beckham, 'Save Our Squad'

It’s confirmed! There’s a special original series in works with David Beckham and Disney+ collaborating for something exciting. It’s titled ‘Save Our Squad’ and will feature David Beckham front the show that will be produced by Warner Bros-backed Twenty Twenty and Beckham’s Studio 99.

The show was first rumoured to be picked up last month.

‘Save Our Squad’ is being billed as a heart-warming series and will feature the soccer legend Beckham returning to the East London football pitches where he played as a child. He will mentor a young grassroots side, struggling to survive in the league.

Sean Doyle, Disney+ director of unscripted in EMEA said, “The series will be exciting, dramatic, uplifting and full of heart and courage – everything David had in his own playing days.”