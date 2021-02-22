Disney+ adds 'negative depictions' disclaimer to 'The Muppet Show'

For all those who enjoy watching ‘The Muppet Show’ on streamer Disney+ will find something different as they start the popular show from now. Disney+ has added a content disclaimer to the show as they say it was long due.

The series' content details page has an advisory that states the program "includes negative depictions and/or mistreatment of people or cultures."

The disclaimer reads: "These stereotypes were wrong then and are wrong now. Rather than remove this content, we want to acknowledge its harmful impact, learn from it and spark conversation to create a more inclusive future together. Disney is committed to creating stories with inspirational and aspirational themes that reflect the rich diversity of the human experience around the globe. To learn more about how stories have impacted society visit: www.Disney.com/StoriesMatter."

Disney’s Stories Matter initiative states that the streaming platform is "in the process of reviewing our library and adding advisories to content that includes negative depictions or mistreatment of people or cultures." "Rather than removing this content, we see an opportunity to spark conversation and open dialogue on history that affects us all. We also want to acknowledge that some communities have been erased or forgotten altogether, and we're committed to giving voice to their stories as well," the initiative states.

It is from this Friday that five seasons of ‘The Muppet Show’, which aired from 1977 to 1981, has been made available on Disney+. Other titles in the repository from this Friday that have got a new advisory include ‘Aristocats’, ‘Dumbo’, ‘Peter Pan’ and ‘Swiss Family Robinson’.