'Dirty Dancing' star Jennifer Grey recounts how Hollywood shunned her due to bad nose job

'Dirty Dancing' actress Jennifer Grey has recently opened up about her botched up nose jobs. Grey shot to fame when she featured in the romantic musical in 1987 opposite Patrick Swayze.



While Grey became a household name soon after the film's success, she admits her two botched up nose jobs made Hollywood ignore her.



The actress has opened up in her upcoming memoir 'Out Of Corner' about how her rhinoplasty left her unrecognisable for some.



The memoir hits stands on May 3.



"I spent so much energy trying to figure out what I did wrong, why I was banished from the kingdom," the actress told People magazine in an interview recently. "That’s a lie. I banished myself."



Grey comes from a family of actors. Her parents, mother Jo Wilder and father Joel Grey were both stars of Tinseltown. Grey states that it was her mother who suggested she get a nose job done.



"She loves me, loved me, always has, and she was pragmatic because she was saying, 'Guess what? It's too hard to cast you. Make it easier for them,’" said the 62-year-old. "And then I did and she was right. It wasn't like, 'You're not pretty.' It's like, 'Guess what? If you don't want to be an actor, OK. But if you wanna be an actor...’"



Grey reveals that while growing up she was "completely anti-rhinoplasty." However, she pointed out that her mother's belief may have been influenced by Hollywood's standard of beauty. Grey defended her mother and said she felt the procedure would boost her career.

"I loved that my parents did it (underwent rhinoplasty). I understand, it was the ‘50s," said Grey. "I understand they were assimilating. I understood that you had to change your name, and you had to do certain things, and it was just normalized, right? You can't be gay. You can't be Jewish. You know, you can't look Jewish. You're just trying to fit into whatever (it) is the group thinks."

Grey recalls that it was the second procedure that significantly changed her appearance. She recounted that soon after going under the knife, Michael Douglas didn’t recognize her at a premiere.

"That was the first time I had gone out in public," she explained. "And it became the thing, the idea of being completely invisible, from one day to the next. In the world’s eyes, I was no longer me. And the weird thing was that thing that I resisted my whole life and the thing I was so upset with my mother for always telling me I should do my nose. I really thought it was capitulating. I really thought it meant surrendering to the enemy camp. I just thought, ‘I’m good enough. I shouldn’t have to do this.’ That’s really what I felt. ‘I’m beautiful enough.’"



The actress says that eventually she became comfortable in her own skin and accepted the way she now looks.



The star will be seen in the much talked about sequel of 'Dirty Dancing'. Her co-star, Swayze passed away in 2009 due to Cancer.