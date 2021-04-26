Denmark's 'Another Round' wins best International Feature: Oscars 2021

Hollywood's big night is finally here. As the world reels under the pandemic, Oscars is a bit scaled down but not without a little fun. Taking home the big prize this year under the category of Best International Feature film is Denmark's 'Another Round'.

The film 'Another Round' follows a group of teachers who make a pact to drink a certain amount of alcohol every day in the hope it will improve their lives. Their decision impacts their own lives and those of their students, family and friends.

Starring actor Mads Mikkelsen, the film is a result of a personal tragedy in director Thomas Vinterberg`s life as she died days before the shooting began in 2019.

'Another Round' is nominated for this year's Best Director Oscar too for Vinterberg.