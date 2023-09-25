ugc_banner

Deadpool to SpiderMan: These films to resume work as Hollywood writers end strike

New DelhiUpdated: Sep 25, 2023, 07:06 PM IST

Deadpool 3 will hit theatres worldwide on May 3, 2024. Photograph:(Others)

The Hollywood writer's strike is finally going to end after a tentative three-year contract agreement is approved by the Writers Guild of America.

The strike had led to uncertainty over major projects that were bound to hit the theatre as most actors and crew members are a part of the striking unions. Now with an agreement in place, it is expected that films will start production again which had to be paused due to the strike. 

The long-awaited moment is gradually coming to an end, and fans are thrilled that several web series and movies will finally hit the screens soon.  Here is a list of films which be back in action as the strike comes to an end.

Challengers    
Untitled Ghostbuster: Afterlife Sequel     
Mortal Kombat 2
Problemista    
Untitled Karate Kid Film    
Deadpool 3
Rap Sh!t    
A Murder at the End of the World    
Wicked
Minecraft    
White Bird    
Mission Impossible 8
The Movie Critic    
Dirty Dancing    
Beetlejuice 2
G20    
Dune: Part Two    
Gladiator 2
Untitled Joseph Kosinski film    
The color Purple    
Lilo and Stitch
Bad Boys 4    
Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom    
Venom 3
Kraven the Hunter    
Andor    
Interview with the Vampire
Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider Verse    
Apples Never Fall    
Juror #2

However, there is still no deal between Hollywood actors and the studios. 160,000-member SAG-AFTRA has also been on strike since July alongside the writers. If the actors follow suit and reach a settlement, production on scripted TV shows could begin in a matter of weeks and new episodes could be ready to air by early next year.

