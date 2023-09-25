Deadpool to SpiderMan: These films to resume work as Hollywood writers end strike
The Hollywood writer's strike is finally going to end after a tentative three-year contract agreement is approved by the Writers Guild of America. There has been months-long statement between the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) and the Writers Guild over demands of fair compensation and better working conditions of its members.
The strike had led to uncertainty over major projects that were bound to hit the theatre as most actors and crew members are a part of the striking unions. Now with an agreement in place, it is expected that films will start production again which had to be paused due to the strike.
The long-awaited moment is gradually coming to an end, and fans are thrilled that several web series and movies will finally hit the screens soon. Here is a list of films which be back in action as the strike comes to an end.
However, there is still no deal between Hollywood actors and the studios. 160,000-member SAG-AFTRA has also been on strike since July alongside the writers. If the actors follow suit and reach a settlement, production on scripted TV shows could begin in a matter of weeks and new episodes could be ready to air by early next year.