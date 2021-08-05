Daniel Radcliffe wants to play these 'Harry Potter' roles in a series reboot

Daniel Radcliffe shot to stardom as a child when he landed the lead role in the ‘Harry Potter' franchise. Daniel recently shared which Harry Potter characters he’d want to play in a potential reboot of the series.



The actor, famously known as the 'Boy Who Lived' in the beloved franchise, doesn't want to reprise his role but wants to step into another interesting character from the Potter films.



In an interview with Josh Horowitz on his 'Happy Sad Confused' podcast this week, the actor revealed and told, “I would probably want to go with like, Sirius [Black] or [Remus] Lupin,”.

In the wizards series, Gary Oldman played Sirius Black while David Thewlis played Remus Lupin.



“Those were always the two characters that I was like, They’re great.”

“And also, I’m obviously biased by my experience of filming those scenes with those people, and they’re like some of my favourite memories,” he added. “I thought those guys were really cool.”



While there has been no confirmation about a Harry Potter reboot being in the works, although recently there were some reports about HBO Max planning to make a series around the JK Rowling books.



Radcliffe' was promoting his 'Miracle Worker's upcoming season with his co-stars, Geraldine Viswanathan and Karan Soni, who were part of the interview, also shared what they want to play in the series reboot.



"I want to play Hermoine. That's the character I related to the most," Soni replied, while Viswanathan said Hagrid.

The film franchise is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year but Daniel has no plans to mark the occasion and said that he is busy at the moment and may not be able to join his co-stars— Rupert Grint (who played Ron Weasley) and Emma Watson (who played Hermione Granger)—for the upcoming 20th anniversary.

The franchise, based on the eponymous novels by J. K. Rowling and distributed by Warner Bros. for the visual format, released its first instalment ‘Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone’ on November 4, 2001.