Citadel trailer out! Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Richard Madden's new web-series looks promising

It's finally out! After a week's delay, Amazon Prime Video dropped the explosive trailer of their highly anticipated web series Citadel starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Richard Madden and Stanley Tucci in the lead. The landmark, high-stakes drama is executive produced by the Russo Brothers’ AGBO and showrunner David Weil. The first look of the show was dropped last month and the trailer launch was planned for early last week. But due to the train crash in Greece, the makers decided to push the trailer release.



On Monday, the high-octane official trailer for the upcoming spy thriller was unveiled which showcases Priyanka and Richard performing some awe-inspiring stunts.



The plot revolves around Citadel - an independent global spy agency which fell eight years ago when one of them went rogue. With Citadel’s fall, elite agents Mason Kane (Richard Madden) and Nadia Singh (Priyanka Chopra Jonas) had their memories wiped as they narrowly escaped with their lives. They’ve remained hidden ever since, building new lives under new identities, unaware of their pasts. One night, when Mason is tracked down by his former Citadel colleague, Bernard Orlick (Stanley Tucci), who desperately needs his help to prevent Manticore from establishing a new world order. Mason seeks out his former partner, Nadia, and the two spies embark on a mission that takes them around the world in an effort to stop Manticore, all while contending with a relationship built on secrets, lies, and a dangerous-yet-undying love.