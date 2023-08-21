Cillian Murphy wanted to be part of this Christopher Nolan film

Cillian Murphy has revealed that he wished to be a part of Christopher Nolan's Interstellar. Cillian has been a regular feature in several of Nolan's movies since the days of Batman Begins in 2005. He has been part of The Dark Knight, Inception, The Dark Knight Rises, and Dunkirk - all directed by Nolan. He was cast in the titular character of Robert J Oppenheimer in the film Oppenheimer which was released in July this year.



In an interview to The Independent, Cillian was asked if there was a Nolan film he wishes he could have been a part of. The actor pointed out the 2014 sci-fi Interstellar and stated that it had left him impressed.



"I adore Interstellar just because I find it so emotional. I remember seeing it in the cinema when I had little kids. It just had a big impact on me. It broke my heart. I love watching his films when I’m not in them because you don’t have to freak out about the size of your ears, or whatever,” the actor said.



Asked to pick another film of Christopher as the double bill with Oppenheimer, Cillian said he would again choose Interstellar and if someone prefers a shorter movie, then the 2017 war drama Dunkirk.



"You could go Interstellar, which is very… explores similar scientific, psychic themes. Or you could watch Dunkirk, which is also set in World War II. Dunkirk is shorter, so that might be a good match ‘cause it’s like an hour-and-a-half, and then you can go into (Oppenheimer),” he added.