Cillian Murphy does not click photos with fans. Here's why

Cillian Murphy is not okay with clicking selfies with fans. Unlike other actors, who oblige fans by clicking photos, Murphy politely refuses for a photo-op and he has a valid reason behind it.



The actor opened up about fan interaction in the latest issue of GQ magazine- the actor even graces the cover of the magazine this month. Murphy, who is a popular contender in the Best Actor category at the Oscars 2024 has revealed that he prefers to talk to fans as opposed to providing photographic evidence of their meet.



"I don’t do photos," he told a fan who approached him during his interview with the magazine, and then explained to the interviewer, "Once I started doing that, it changed my life."



Murphy says its not because he is not appreciative of his fans but he seeks to really make the moment count.



"I just think it’s better to say hello and have a little conversation," he said. "I tell that to a lot of people, you know, actor friends of mine, and they’re just like, 'I feel so bad.' But you don’t need a photo record of everywhere you’ve been in a day."



Murphy admits he has only 'a couple of' actor friends, but the Oppenheimer star said that "The Majority of my buddies are not in the business."



"I also love not working," he continued. "And I think for me a lot of research as an actor is just f---ing living, and, you know, having a normal life doing regular things and just being able to observe, and be, in that sort of lovely flow of humanity."



Unlike other actors who have settled in Hollywood, Murphy has maintained a safe distance and resided in London and now settled in Dublin.



Murphy lived in London in his 20s and 30s and in 2015 the Irish native moved to Dublin with his wife, Yvonne McGuinness, and their two sons: Malachy, 18, and Aran, 16. The family now lives near the sea.



Of living life outside of his career, the actor said, "If you can’t do that because you’re going from film festival to movie set to promotions … I mean, that’s 'The Bubble.' "



"I’m not saying that makes you any better or less as an actor, but it’s just a world that I couldn’t exist in. I find it would be very limiting on what you can experience as a human being, you know?” Murphy added.

