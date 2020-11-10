Chris Pratt, Wu Jing to star in 'Saigon Bodyguards' remake

Chris Pratt and Wu Jing are collaborating for English language remake of action-comedy ‘Saigon Bodyguards’ for Universal Pictures.

The film will be produced by ‘Avengers: Endgame’ makers Anthony and Joe Russo. They worked with Chris Pratt on the Marvel film and with Wu Jing on ‘Wolf Warrior 2’.

The film is based on 2016 Vietnamese feature, which follows two bodyguards that must locate a high profile heir that was kidnapped on their watch.

Alex Gregory and Peter Huyck are set to write the script.

Chris Pratt recently wrapped filming of the third Jurassic World movie.