Chris Pratt 'The Tomorrow War' sequel in the works

Chris Pratt's recently released Amazon Prime movie 'The Tomorrow War' is getting a sequel.



The science-fiction action drama debuted one week ago, and Variety is reporting that Amazon Studios and Skydance are already in talks to produce a sequel with Pratt leading the movie again!



The studio is also keen to re-hire director Chris McKay and screenwriter Zach Dean. Other cast members Yvonne Strahovski, Sam Richardson, Betty Gilpin, Edwin Hodge and J.K. Simmons to return for the second part, but no cast deals are done yet Variety.



Meanwhile, director McKay recently talked about 'The Tomorrow War' sequel. "We had such a fun design process. We talked about the world of these creatures, where they came from, how they were created or raised, and how they were maybe being used. I like world-building experiments, especially when you have the potential of some kind of time travel''. He said.



"I think that a sequel could go in a lot of fun areas and the ethnographic study of the white spikes in their world and where they came from, and what their purpose was, and all of that kind of thing. "So yeah, I think that could be a lot of fun. And with this cast, too, we’re just getting started."



In the movie, Pratt plays a former Delta Force Operator, who saves the world from aliens by transporting them into the future. The movie was originally set to release on big screens from Paramount Pictures, but the pandemic forced the studio to sell the film to Amazon for a reported $200 million, as per Variety.



The film is available in English as well as in 3 dubbed languages, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu in India on Prime Video.