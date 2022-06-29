Chris Pratt says 'religion has been oppressive as f*** for a long time'

'Gaurdians of The Galaxy' star Chriss Pratt has opened up about his religious beliefs in a rare interview. Pratt has often faced criticism for being associated with the Hillsong Church which is known for its conservative beliefs. While speaking to Men's Health magazine, the actor clarified that he is "not a religious person" and has never attended the Hillsong Church.



In 2019, Pratt was reportedly associated with the Church which has been accused of its anti-LGBTQ stance. At the time of the allegations, he said, "Nothing could be further from the truth."



"I never went to Hillsong. I've never actually been to Hillsong. I don't know anyone from that church," he shared with Men’s Health recently. Pratt said he decided not to say that at the time because he didn’t want to "throw a church under the bus."



Pratt though added that he occasionally attends Zoe Church as well as a Catholic Church his wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger, grew up attending.



Pratt added how he is "really not a religious person". "Religion has been oppressive as f--- for a long time."

Though he doesn’t consider himself religious, Pratt shared that he has faith.



Pratt's last big-screen release, 'Jurassic World: Dominion' has been a box office success and is now gearing up with his new web series, 'The Terminal List'.