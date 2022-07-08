Chris Pratt apologises to UFC 276 winner after his harsh comments: It makes me a hypocrite

Chris Pratt recently got embroiled in an ugly spat and now the actor is apologising for the same. Pratt recently attended the UFC 276 championship where he apparently was not happy with the winner who was Israel Adesanya. Later, after the fight was over and the winner was Israel, Pratt said ''I don’t know this game, I’m just an actor. But I’m not a fan, man.”



Speaking to ESPN, Pratt said via Page Six, “I’m gonna say this as humbly as I can, as a guy who never stepped in the Octagon. I don’t know this game, I’m just an actor. But I’m not a fan, man.”



According to Insider, Pratt was on Jared Cannonier's side and wanted to see him as the winner.



“I’m not a fan of coming out, all that talk and then just kind of putting on a little bit of a pitter-patter,” Pratt said as per Page Six. “I’m like, ‘Come on, man. Cash on that.’ You’ve got to cash on that promise of being so badass.”

You’re right. I’m sorry brutha. It bugs me when people criticize my work- having never themselves risked anything. It makes me a hypocrite to do exactly that to you. My bad. Keep on keeping on champ. 🙏🏻♥️ — Chris Pratt (@prattprattpratt) July 6, 2022 ×

Reacting to Pratt's harsh comments, Adesanya shared a clip from Pratt's film 'Wanted'. The particular scene shows Pratt being smacked by a keyboard. Sharing the clip, he wrote, ''Good morning. I’m the man. You’re just some fan."



Reacting to his tweet, the actor was quick to apologise for his comments and said ''It makes me a hypocrite.''



