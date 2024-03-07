Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson are engaged: Reports

Coldplay frontman Chris Martin and actress Dakota Johnson have reportedly gotten engaged. The couple has been dating for the last six years and exchanged rings a few weeks back but have kept the news under wraps.



Martin's former wife, Gwyneth Paltrow, and their children Apple and Moses have also given their blessings and wishes to the couple.



According to a report in The Mirror, the low-profile couple are now opening up about their engagement within their circles. The report also claims that Chris, 47, and Dakota, 34, have been deeply in love since the beginning of their relationship, so it was only a matter of time before they decided to take the next step in their relationship.



It is also being reported that the couple is in no rush to plan a wedding and are enjoying this new phase in their relationship.



Dakota, kown for her roles in films like Fifty Shades of Grey and Madame Web, was seen wearing an emerald ring on her ring finger during her 34th birthday celebrations in LA in October 2023.



The actress also recently spoke about how she would want to experience motherhood and the bond she shares with Apple and Moses, Chris' children with Gwyneth.