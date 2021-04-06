Chris Hemsworth feels critics don't view him as 'serious' actor for this reason

Chris Hemsworth may be one of the most popular actors in the world, but the actors states he is not taken seriously by critics for a particular reason.



Hemsworth opened up about to E! News and said that movie fanatics and critics do not consider him in the same league as Leonardo DiCaprio or Daniel Day Lewis simply because he`s muscular.



He explained, "Bodybuilding is seen as vanity, whereas if I put on a bunch of unhealthy weight, or got unhealthily skinny for a role, I`d probably be called a serious actor."



Talking about portraying Thor as not being an easy task, the actor said, "The training across 10 years of doing it is a full-time job."



He continued, "That and then a 12-hour shooting day--it`s real grind. It`s incredibly rewarding, too--you have to look at it like a professional athlete."



Indeed, as the Marvel star explains, "there`s an aesthetic that the role requires." After all, Thor is a literal Norse god.



Hemsworth and the rest of the crew have started filming on the fourth installment of the franchise, `Thor: Love and Thunder`, following a postponement caused by the coronavirus pandemic.



He said the nearly five-month delay was for the best, as it gave him more time to prepare for the role.