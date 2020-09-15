Chris Evans has this to say after his nude image goes viral

Days after his nude post on Instagram went viral, Chris Evans has responded and delivered an important message for his fans in America.



The 'Captain America' star cleverly used the attention his post got to direct people's attention to the upcoming US Presidential elections.



Evans has been all over the internet after he accidentally shared a screen recording of his camera roll consisting of his nude pictures on Instagram.



He deleted the video thereafter but the pictures had already gone viral with several celebrities commenting on the leak.

Fans of the Marvel actor then came out in his support and flooded the internet with his wholesome pictures with his dog to cut the negativity.



Evans took to Twitter to use the attention to urge his fans to vote in the upcoming Presidential elections. "Now that I have your attention .... VOTE Nov 3rd!!!," he tweeted.

VOTE Nov 3rd!!! — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) September 15, 2020 ×

The tweet by the `Avengers` star came shortly after long hours of silence.