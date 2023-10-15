Chris Evans confirms his marriage with Alba Baptista, flaunts wedding ring

Chris Evans is happily married! In September, Evans, one of Hollywood's most eligible bachelors, tied the knot with his girlfriend Alba Baptista at a private estate in Cape Cod, Massachusetts. After a month of silence, Evans has himself confirmed that he's indeed married.



During an appearance at the New York City Comic Con, Evans shared some inside details of his secret wedding ceremony.



Speaking at the event, Chris shared, “I got married. It was really, really great.”



Further revealing, he said that they had two wedding ceremonies. The second wedding was held in Evans, adding, ''“We had one on the East Coast. We did one in Portugal. My wife’s Portuguese.”



“For those of you who are married, it takes a lot out of you,” Evans added.



Flaunting his gold band at the comic con, Evans said that he and his wife are currently enjoying the phase. The 42-year-old actor said, ''we've kinda just been enjoying life, gearing up for autumn."



"It's the best time of year right now," he added. "Now we're just relaxing and enjoying life and reflecting."



At the New York Comic Con, Evans was looking dapper in the blue jacket with the matching graphic tee, black pants and white sneakers.



Chris married Alba in a wedding ceremony that was attended by family and close friends only. Evans' Avengers co-stars Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, and Jeremy Renner reportedly attended the wedding.