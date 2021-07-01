Charlize Theron confirms 'The Old Guard' sequel, shares details

Charlize Theron starrer Netflix 'The Old Guard!' is getting a sequel. The actress confirmed the news with more details.



In an interview with Variety, the 45-year-old confirmed that the scripting of the sequel is done and cameras will start rolling in the first quarter of 2022. The Netflix film is an adaptation of Greg Rucka's graphic novel of the same name.



Theron did not share plot details for part 2. Neither did she reveal who will be taking the director's chair this time. The gay couple, played by Marwan Kenzari and Luca Marinelli, will be back though.

It's been almost a year since 'The Old Guard' premiered on the streaming giant. The story led by a warrior named Andy (Charlize Theron), a covert group of tight-knit mercenaries with a mysterious inability to die and who has fought to protect the mortal world for centuries.



The film starred Theron, KiKi Layne, Matthias Schoenaerts, Marwan Kenzari, Luca Marinelli, Harry Melling, Van Veronica Ngo, and Chiwetel Ejiofor.



The fantasy action movie smashed streaming viewership records and received generally positive reviews from critics, with praise for the action sequences and Theron's performance.