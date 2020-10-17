Chadwick Boseman died without a will, wife Simone Ledward files a probate case

Months after Chadwick Boseman death, his wife Simone Ledward filed a petition to be made an administrator for his estate. Taylor has filed a petition that noted that Boseman died 'intestate', which means he didn’t have a will when he died.



Marvel star wife filed the probate case in Los Angeles on Thursday, Oct. 15. The documents also mention Boseman's parents Leroy and Carolyn Boseman in the list. The documents revealed that the estimated value of Chadwick's estate is $938,500.



Boseman died after a battle with colon cancer on August 28. He was 43. The actor was married at the time of his death. The statement released by the family on his death read as, "He died in his home, with his wife and family by his side," confirming that he and Ledward married before his death.

The couple started dating before Boseman was diagnosed with cancer four years ago. The couple got engaged in October 2019.