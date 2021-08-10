Catherine Zeta-Jones to play this iconic character on The Addams Family

Catherine Zeta-Jones Photograph:( Twitter )
Catherine Zeta-Jones joins a long list of actresses who have previously played Morticia Addams including Anjelica Huston, Charlize Theron, Daryl Hannah and Carolyn Jones.
Hollywood actress Catherine Zeta-Jones will now be seen in an important role on the Addams Family. She will take on the matriarch of the Netflix family show as Morticia Addams.
She will join Luis Guzmán who will appear as Gomez Addams.
The Addams Family is a coming-of-age comedy, written by Smallville creators Al Gough and Miles Millar and to be directed by Burton.
Our Addams family is expanding!— Netflix (@netflix) August 9, 2021
Catherine Zeta-Jones will step into the iconic silhouette of Morticia Addams while Luis Guzmán will bring to life the debonair Gomez Addams in the upcoming TV series Wednesday, starring Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams and directed by Tim Burton. pic.twitter.com/MiofyWIbwy