Cannes: Sony picks rights for Palme D’Or contender ‘Compartment No. 6’

Sony Pictures Classics has won the multi-territory rights of Finnish director Juho Kuosmanen’s Palme D’Or contender ‘Compartment No. 6’ after its debut in Cannes.

The Arctic road movie is about human connection from Totem Films and is produced by Jussi Rantamäki and Emilia Haukka for Aamu Film Company. Inspired by the novel ‘Compartment No.6’ by Rosa Liksom, the script was written by Andris Feldmanis, Livia Ulman and Kuosmanen.

‘Compartment No.6’ stars Seidi Haarla and Yuriy Borisov. In the film, a young Finnish woman escapes an enigmatic love affair in Moscow by boarding a train to the arctic port of Murmansk after the fall of the Soviet Union. Forced to share the long ride and a tiny sleeping car with a Russian miner, the unexpected encounter leads the occupants of Compartment No. 6 to face major truths about human connection.

After acquiring the rights, Sony Pictures Classics in a statement said, “Compartment No. 6 is a treasure. One of the great train movies with humor and romance, full of surprises. Just the kind of fresh movie audiences want to embrace right now. One of the best films we’ve seen here in Cannes.”