Bruce Willis diagnosed with 'untreatable' dementia, says family

Hollywood star Bruce Willis has reportedly been diagnosed with untreatable dementia. The actor's family reveal his illness via an official statement on Thursday. The news comes months after he announced his retirement from acting because of growing cognitive difficulties. Willis, 67, is one of the most popular Hollywood stars who delivered hits like the 'Die Hard' movies in the 1980s-1990s. Willis stepped away from Hollywood in March and has been out of the limelight since then.

Frontotemporal dementia (FTD) is an umbrella term for disorders affecting the areas of the brain that deal with personality, behavior and language. "Unfortunately, challenges with communication are just one symptom of the disease Bruce faces," the family statement said. "While this is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis. "Today there are no treatments for the disease, a reality that we hope can change in the years ahead."

Bruce Willis diagnosed with aphasia, decides to step away from acting



Doctors say the frontal and temporal lobes of the brain shrink in a patient with FTD.



The family statement was signed by Willis' current wife, Emma Heming Willis, as well as his former wife, actress Demi Moore and children Rumer, Scout, Tallulah, Mabel and Evelyn. The family stated that the actor had always worked to raise awareness about important issues.



"We know in our hearts that -– if he could today -- he would want to respond by bringing global attention and a connectedness with those who are also dealing with this debilitating disease and how it impacts so many individuals and their families."



Willis shot to fame playing John McClane in 'Die Hard' and became overnight one of the most bankable stars of Hollywood. The success of the film led to a franchise and most of the films were box-office hits.



Despite the tough-guy image, he has also had much success with the more family-friendly fare, and provided the voice for the baby in the popular 'Look Who's Talking.'



Another of his best-known roles was as the dead person that child actor Haley Joel Osment could see in 'The Sixth Sense.'