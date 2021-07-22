Bruce Springsteen, Barack Obama to release book based on podcast

Barack Obama and Bruce Spingsteen are collaborating on a new project. They will be bringing their podcast to novel form.

This comes after they launched their podcast for Spotify.

Publishing house Penguin Random House announced that they will publish a book of the same, ‘Renegades: Born in the USA’, in partnership with former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama’s production company Higher Ground.

‘Renegades: Born in the USA’ will chronicle the candid conversations Obama and Springsteen began in their Spotify co-produced podcast. It is an eight-episode podcast series with the friends sitting down and discussing everything from race to fatherhood to modern manhood and the state of America today.

In the upcoming collection, Obama and Springsteen will also “reveal their passion for—and the occasional toll of—telling a bigger, truer story about America throughout their careers and explore how our fractured country might begin to find its way back toward unity.”