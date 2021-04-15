Bruce Lee's 'Warrior' series renewed for Season 3 on HBO Max

Martial arts drama series 'Warrior', based on the writings of Bruce Lee, is moving forward with season 3.

The renewed version will move forward from Cinemax to HBO max.



The news comes a year after the series original home Cinemax, effectively cancelled the series.

'Warrior' is set during the Tong Wars in late 1870s San Francisco. It follows Ah Sahm, a martial arts prodigy who emigrates from China in search of his sister, only to be sold to one of the most powerful tongs (secret societies) in Chinatown.



''Warrior introduced viewers to a distinct world from the past, executed with dynamic action and relevant storytelling, with a brilliant cast led by Andrew Koji. We can’t wait to see what [executive producers] Jonathan [Tropper], Justin [Lin] and Shannon [Lee] will bring to the next chapter of this series on HBO Max,” Casey Bloys, Chief Content Officer for HBO and HBO Max said in a statement.



In addition to Koji, the show's cast includes Kieran Bew, Celine Buckens, Olivia Cheng, Dianne Doan, Dean Jagger, Langley Kirkwood, Maria-Elena Laas, Hoon Lee, Christian McKay, Dustin Nguyen and more.



The first season of the show aired in 2019, with the second debuted in October 2020, both the seasons are streaming on HBO Max.



A date for season three hasn't been announced yet.