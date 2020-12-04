Britney Spears releases new song to celebrate 39th birthday

As singer Britney Spears celebrated her 39th birthday earlier this week, her label released a new song in honour of the pop princess.



According to Fox News, RCA Records dropped an all-new, never-heard-before song called `Swimming in the Stars,` which was originally a part of her 2016 album `Glory.`



Soon after the release, the song is now available for download on almost all the music streaming services. It can also be ordered at the Urban Outfitters as part of a limited edition `Glory,` vinyl record.



According to Fox News, the 2016 released album was re-released in May and it featured another new song 'Mood Ring'.



The song was only originally featured as a bonus track for the album released in Japan. The 39-year-old musician celebrated her birthday with her boyfriend Sam Asghari in Hawaii.