Brie Larson's The Marvels to release in India on this date, teaser poster out!
Story highlights
Brie Larson starrer The Marvels is set to release in India in late 2023. The film's first poster was unveiled on Twitter on Saturday which gave a glimpse of the three key characters in the film.
Brie Larson starrer The Marvels is set to release in India in late 2023. The film's first poster was unveiled on Twitter on Saturday which gave a glimpse of the three key characters in the film.
Brie Larson starrer The Marvels is set to release in India in late 2023. The film's first poster was unveiled on Twitter on Saturday which gave a glimpse of the three key characters in the film. Along with Larson the teaser poster also features Iman Vellani (Ms Marvel) and Treyonah Parris (Monica Rambeau).
The Marvels will hit Indian screens on November 10 and is being touted as the big Diwali release.
"Higher. Further. Faster. Together. Check out the brand-new teaser poster for Marvel Studios' The Marvels, coming to theatres November 10," Marvel Studios posted on social media.
Higher. Further. Faster. Together.— Marvel India (@Marvel_India) February 18, 2023
Check out the brand-new teaser poster for Marvel Studios' The Marvels, coming to theaters November 10. pic.twitter.com/nKgYMVSbx1
The Marvels, which is the 33rd instalment of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), brings back Larson as Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel. She previously played the character in Captain Marvel(2019) and Avengers: Endgame (2019).
Vellani and Parris reprise their respective roles of Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel and Monica Rambeau from the MCU shows Ms Marvel and WandaVision.
While the teaser poster hints at girl power, The Marvels also reportedly features Samuel L Jackson as Nick Fury as well as British actor Zawe Ashton. Filmmaker Nia DaCosta has directed the film from a screenplay she wrote with Megan McDonnell, Elissa Karasik, and Zeb Wells. Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige has produced The Marvels.
(With agency inputs)