Brie Larson's The Marvels to release in India on this date, teaser poster out!

Brie Larson starrer The Marvels is set to release in India in late 2023. The film's first poster was unveiled on Twitter on Saturday which gave a glimpse of the three key characters in the film. Along with Larson the teaser poster also features Iman Vellani (Ms Marvel) and Treyonah Parris (Monica Rambeau).



The Marvels will hit Indian screens on November 10 and is being touted as the big Diwali release.



"Higher. Further. Faster. Together. Check out the brand-new teaser poster for Marvel Studios' The Marvels, coming to theatres November 10," Marvel Studios posted on social media.