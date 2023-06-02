Brad Pitt files legal complaint against Angelina Jolie for selling part of shared French vineyard

They may have parted ways years ago, but legal battles between Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are far from over. Pitt is reportedly taking legal action against his ex-wife for selling her portion of their shared French vineyard without consulting him. Jolie sold her portion of Chateau Miraval to Russian billionaire Yuri Shefler. The property is estimated at USD 160 million and the former couple had an equal stake in it.



As per the report, Pitt and Jolie had a mutual and binding commitment that prohibited any of them from disposing his or her interest separately without the other's consent. By selling her portion, Jolie violated the commitment. On Thursday, Pitt’s attorneys filed a complaint in Los Angeles court.



“That was by design: Jolie collaborated in secret with Shefler and his associates to pursue and then consummate the purported sale, ensuring that Pitt would be kept in the dark,” reads the complaint filed by Pitt, as per a report in New York Post.



Shefler’s Stoli company and Jolie “knowingly violated Pitt’s and (his company) Mondo Bongo’s contractual rights and forced a stranger into Pitt’s family home,” reads the legal papers as quoted by New York Post.



Jolie’s attorneys have responded to the complaint and termed Pitt's action as “frivolous, malicious, and part of a problematic pattern.”

The vineyard was reportedly part of Pitt's winery business with esteemed winemaker Marc Perrin with whom he teamed up in 2013.

“Together they would create one of the first high-end rosé wines, branded as a family-owned, family-run French wine business. That strategy met with success. Under Pitt’s and Perrin’s stewardship, Miraval has grown into a multimillion-dollar global business and one of the world’s most highly regarded makers of rosé wine,” reads Pitt’s document.



“Jolie, though supportive of Pitt’s efforts on behalf of the family, did none of the work necessary for Miraval’s success. Instead, she stood by as Pitt invested money and sweat equity into the home and business in reliance on her promise to hold Miraval together, as well as the contractual rights her holding company Nouvel owed his.”



Pitt's legal team claims that Jolie sold her share amid the child custody dispute between the former couple.