Brad Pitt celebrates 59th birthday with rumoured girlfriend Ines de Ramon

Brad Pitt celebrated his 59th birthday with rumoured girlfriend Ines De Ramon on Sunday. The rumoured couple were snapped in California on Saturday night as they were exiting a vehicle before they headed inside a building for celebrations.



De Ramon is a jewellery firm executive who was earlier married to 'Vampire Diaries' actor Paul Wesley. Things came to an end around May 2022.



On Sunday night, de Ramon wore a camel coat with fur trim, while Pitt wore pants and a grey button-up for a more laid-back look.

The duo first fuelled dating rumours when they were spotted grooving out at a Bono performance together in Los Angeles in November.

Sean Penn, Cindy Crawford, Rande Gerber reportedly joined Pitt and de Ramon after they arrived at the event together.As they enjoyed each other`s company, they were captured in photographs holding hands.



Reports suggest the couple intends to spend New Year's Eve together. An insider told People magazine, "Ines said that Brad is quite kind.