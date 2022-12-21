Brad Pitt celebrates 59th birthday with rumoured girlfriend Ines de Ramon
Story highlights
Brad Pitt celebrated his 59th birthday with rumoured girlfriend Ines De Ramon on Sunday. The rumoured couple were snapped in California on Saturday night as they were exiting a vehicle before they headed inside a building for celebrations.
Brad Pitt celebrated his 59th birthday with rumoured girlfriend Ines De Ramon on Sunday. The rumoured couple were snapped in California on Saturday night as they were exiting a vehicle before they headed inside a building for celebrations.
Brad Pitt celebrated his 59th birthday with rumoured girlfriend Ines De Ramon on Sunday. The rumoured couple were snapped in California on Saturday night as they were exiting a vehicle before they headed inside a building for celebrations.
De Ramon is a jewellery firm executive who was earlier married to 'Vampire Diaries' actor Paul Wesley. Things came to an end around May 2022.
On Sunday night, de Ramon wore a camel coat with fur trim, while Pitt wore pants and a grey button-up for a more laid-back look.
The duo first fuelled dating rumours when they were spotted grooving out at a Bono performance together in Los Angeles in November.
Sean Penn, Cindy Crawford, Rande Gerber reportedly joined Pitt and de Ramon after they arrived at the event together.As they enjoyed each other`s company, they were captured in photographs holding hands.
Reports suggest the couple intends to spend New Year's Eve together. An insider told People magazine, "Ines said that Brad is quite kind.
Around two months ago, Brad Pitt spoke about dealing with life after a messy split with his ex-wife Angelina Jolie.
The 58-year-old actor talked about how his friendship with singer Nick Cave and sculptor Thomas Houseago bloomed in the wake of the divorce announcement. While Houseago was added to the trio in 2016 after Pitt met him at a New Year`s Eve party, he met Cave on the set of `Johnny Suede` in 1991.
Pitt is currently involved in a court battle with Jolie, in which the latter recently accused the actor of choking one of their children. Despite finalizing their divorce in 2019, the two remain in a custody battle over their French winery, Chateau Miraval.