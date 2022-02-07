Box Office milestone! 'Spider-Man No Way Home' is set to break this huge 'Avatar' box office record

'Spider-Man No Way Home' is unbeatable!



Even after eight weeks of its release, Tom Holland starrer movie has continued to break box office records, and now the movie is all set to break James Cameron's 'Avatar' domestic box office record.

Avatar’s North American collection stands at $760 million, and No Way Home stands at $748.9 million. However, this is Cameron's directorial total box office earning including its re-release numbers. If we exclude the re-release numbers, it stands at $749.8, just $1 million more than the web-slingers movie.



Globally, however, 'No Way Home' is very far from 'Avatar'. The movie remains the No. 1 film of all time worldwide after earning $2.84 billion. For a short period of time, it was passed up by Marvel's 'Avengers: Endgame' until it was re-released in China in March 2021.

Overseas, No Way Home has grossed over $1.7 billion worldwide, surpassing its predecessor as the highest-grossing film released by Sony Pictures. The numbers are more impressive, as they surpassed that milestone without playing in China, the world's biggest moviegoing market.

With $1.74 billion globally, 'No Way Home' ranks as the sixth-highest earning movie of all time at the worldwide box office.

