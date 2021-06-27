Black Widow: Natasha Romanoff is after supervillain Taskmaster in a new promo

After a long COVID hiatus and multiple delays, the 'Black Widow' release is just a few weeks away. Now, makers are teasing fans with a brief look at the movie antagonist Taskmaster and his deadly abilities.



Marvel Studios released another short promo of Scarlett Johansson movie, it mainly focuses on how Johansson's Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow is facing the main antagonist Taskmaster and is seen discussing his unique power, on how he can mimic anybody’s movements and fighting actions. The teaser also shows Natasha fight with the Taskmaster with some incredible action sequences.

Scarlett Johansson criticises 'sexualized' portrayal of her character Black Widow in 'Iron Man 2'



The antagonist's face is covered with a skull helmet and we still don't know who's playing the character, exactly. The teaser also teases Melina Von Vostokoff, Alexi Shostakov/ Red Guardian and Yelena Belova.

Meanwhile, getting more detail of Tony Masters aka Taskmaster -- he is a former S.H.I.E.L.D. the agent turned mercenary and assassin, Tony is an iconic Marvel comic villain. He is one of the most dangerous villains because of his photographic reflexes power that allows him to mimic the fighting style of anyone he studies.



As we all know, Natasha is dead in Avengers: Infinity War, so the movie takes place after 'Captain America: Civil War', where we find Natasha on the run from the government as she deals with her history, as a former Soviet spy, a KGB operative before being recruited into S.H.I.E.L.D and then later, Avengers as well as her broken relationships before she became an Avenger.

'Black Widow' new BTS clip has discussions on who's the deadliest spy in the world



‘Black Widow’ was originally scheduled for release on May 1, 2020, but was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It will now release more than a year later on July 9, 2021.