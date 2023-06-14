Black Panther actor Tenoch Huerta denies sexual harassment allegations: Need to contest claims that are false

Actor Tenoch Huerta, who became played the antagonist in 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever', has denied sexual assault allegations made against him by musician Maria Elena Rios. The actor has termed the singer's claims as "false and unsubstantiated", saying "I cannot let it go unchallenged any longer."



Huerta issued a statement to Variety and then later shared the post on his Instagram. , which has also been published and posted on his Instagram. The actor was chosen to play the role of indigenous superhero-turned-rival of Black Panther, which made him famous across the world.



In his statement, Huerta said, "About a year ago, I dated Elena for several months. It was entirely consensual at all times, as countless others can attest. And throughout it was a loving, warm and mutually supportive relationship. After it ended, however, Elena began to misrepresent our interactions both privately and in front of groups of mutual friends."



The Mexican actor also said, "Although I am by no means perfect, I know that these allegations are simply untrue. And while I will always work to improve myself, I need to contest claims that are both false and offensive."



The actor has reportedly hired a legal team to protect his reputation.





What were the allegations against Tenoch Huerta?