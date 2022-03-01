Benedict Cumberbatch earns a star at the Hollywood Walk of Fame, dedicates it to late sister

Actor Benedict Cumberbatch has been honoured with a star at the Hollywood Walk Of Fame. The actor dedicated the honour to his late sister Tracy Peacock.



"I want to mention my sister who we lost last year. She would have loved this. She was unbelievably loyal, supportive, and she would have loved the glitz and the oddness and the glamour. She would have just been laughing nonstop all the way through, and probably crying," he said on Monday at the event.



Benedict lost his sister last year due to cancer.

“You deserve this honor for being the first, the best, the greatest and the only #DoctorStrange.”



"You deserve this honor for being the first, the best, the greatest and the only #DoctorStrange."

— Kevin Feige to Benedict Cumberbatch at his Walk of Fame Ceremony

Remembering her on his special day, he further said, "I hope somewhere up there, where the real stars shine, you`re looking down on this moment now. I'm sure you are. We miss you so much. You remain such a good and wonderful person to have had in our lives."



Benedict received his Hollywood Walk of Fame star on Monday in the presence of his wife Sophie Hunter. The actor has been nominated in Best Actor category at Oscars for his film 'Power of The Dog'.