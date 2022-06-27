Ben Affleck's 10-year-son accidentally smashes a Lamborghini SUV into a parked BMW 

Ben Affleck's 10-year-old son Samuel Garner Affleck got behind the wheels of a yellow Lamborghini SUV on Sunday and smashed it into another vehicle when he put the car on the reverse by accident. According to reports, Affleck and his fiancee Jennifer Lopez were at a luxury car rental dealership in Los Angeles when Samuel Garner Affleck got behind the wheels of the car and accidentally put it in the reverse. The Lamborghini Urus, which Samuel banged to another car, rents at a whopping $1,475 per day. The SUV reportedly hit a BMW of the same size.



Reports state that the two cars had only minor damage as the rear bumper on the passenger side of the Lamborghini went and hit the BMW's front wheel and possibly the fender. The report stated that no one got hurt in the accident.

Samuel reportedly came out of the car to check the damages he had caused. Affleck too checked for damages and was seen comforting his son.



Speaking to a daily, an employee from the dealership, 777 Exotics, explained that the cars in their lot were parked tightly together. “When Samuel got into the car, it jerked back and forth,” he said, adding, "We have a small lot and the cars are close."



Ben Affleck shares Samuel and daughters Violet and Saraphina with his ex-wife, actress Jennifer Garner. Affleck is at present engaged to singer-actress Jennifer Lopez.