Ben Affleck reveals the conversation he had with Jennifer Lopez at Grammys that went viral

Remember the viral clip featuring Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck at the Grammy awards 2023 earlier this year? Netizens had pointed out how the two seemed to have been caught on camera while arguing. Now, Affleck is speaking out about his controversial outing at Grammys. The actor insisted that he had a 'good time' at the event while sitting next to his, Jennifer Lopez, contrary to what the Internet has been thinking.



In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, he admitted that he did try to avoid the cameras as Trevor Noah sat next to him for a skit, but ended up catching people's attention. "I saw (Noah) and I was like, ‘Oh, God,’" Affleck said.

"They were framing us in this shot, but I didn’t know they were rolling. I leaned into her (Jennifer Lopez), and I was like, ‘As soon they start rolling, I’m going to slide away from you and leave you sitting next to Trevor.’ She goes, ‘You better f---ing not leave.’ That’s a husband-and-wife thing."



The interaction between the two went viral after the Grammy host sat next to them and pretended to be on a call with his mother soon after Sam Smith's controversial performance.



During the bit, Lopez was seen patting Affleck on the chest after they had been whispering to each other.



Many took it as the superstar scolding Affleck somehow, but it was apparently nothing of the sort, clarified Affleck.

Affleck did say that he was not aware of all the acts during the ceremony and he considered the event in many ways "your wife's work event."



Affleck also took issue with accusations from fans that he was drunk, especially since he'd opened up about his alcoholism in the past.