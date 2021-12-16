Ben Affleck clarifies that 'trapped in marriage' to Jennifer Garner comment taken out of context

Days after Ben Affleck's comment on feeling 'trapped' in his marriage with Jennifer Garner went viral, the actor explained that the comments were taken out of context.



During an interview with Howard Stern, Affleck said that had been still married to Garner, he probably would be still drinking. Affleck who has battled alcoholism for years blamed his bad marriage for his addiction. The comments brought in severe criticism for the actor.



On Wednesday as he appeared on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!', the star opened up about his film 'The Tender Bar,' which he said relies heavily on themes of family, and revealed how that led to his comments on his previous marriage.



Affleck called his interview with Stern "long-form" and "in-depth," and said that "because the movie is about family and all this stuff that's meaningful to me, we talked a lot about my family and divorce and alcoholism, struggling with real things and how you have to be accountable and loving."

Twitter slams Ben Affleck as he blames alcoholism on bad marriage with Jennifer Garner



Affleck revealed that he had also spoken about how he works with his ex-wife and how proud he is about the way they work together "for our kids and do the best that we can for them." He added that he "was really happy" with the interview.



He said that he noticed later that a media outlet had "literally taken the conversation that I had had for two hours and made it seem as if I was saying the exact opposite."



"I had gone on and said how much we respect each other and cared about each other and cared about our kids and put them first and went through our stuff," he explained. "And they said that I blamed my ex-wife for my alcoholism and that I was trapped and just made me out to be the worst, most insensitive, stupid awful guy."

Ben Affleck got alcohol addiction as he felt 'trapped' in marriage to Jennifer Garner



Affleck joked that he was happy to field memes and jokes bout being "sad Batman" and a photo of him dropping donuts on the ground, but felt he would draw the line on this conversation as it involved his children.



Affleck and Garner married in 2005 and got separated in 2015. They share three children together.