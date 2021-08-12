BBC One drama 'The Capture' casts Indira Varma, Paapa Essiedu for season 2

BBC One crime drama ‘The Capture’ has announced its cast for its upcoming second season -- Paapa Essiedu, Indira Varma and Andy Nyman.

Apart from the newbies added, Holliday Grainger will return as the lead alongside Ron Perlman, Ben Miles, Lia Williams, Nigel Lindsay, Cavan Clerkin and Ginny Holder.

The second season of the BBC One series will begin filming soon.

The show will reveal “a Britain under siege: hacked news feeds, manipulated media, and interference in politics. Entrenched in the UK’s own ‘Correction’ unit, DCI Rachel Carey (Grainger) finds herself in the middle of a new conspiracy – with a new target. But how can she solve this case when she can’t even trust her closest colleagues?”



All episodes have been scripted by Ben Chanan. James Kent and Philippa Langdale will direct the series with exec producers as David Heyman, Rosie Alison and Tom Winchester for Heyday Television, Tom Coan for NBCUniversal International Studios, with Ben Irving for the BBC alongside Ben Chanan and Derek Ritchie. The producer is Kristian Dench.