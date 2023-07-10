Barbie movie first reactions are in; fans and critics call it a 'cinematic triumph'

Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling starrer Barbie is one of the most anticipated films of the month. While the official release date of the film is 21 July 2023, some lucky fans and members of the press have been able to catch an early preview show of the Greta Gerwig film. The film's first reactions have been stupendous with most praising the film on social media. Gerwig's film has been praised for its cast, production design and script and most feel it is an entertaining film that lives up to all the hype.



About Barbie movie



Greta Gerwig's film Barbie stars Margot Robbie as Barbie and Ryan Gosling as Ken. It also stars America Ferrera, Simu Liu, Dua Lipa, Emerald Fennell, Issa Rae, Kate McKinnon, Michael Cera and Will Ferrell. The film has Robbie's Barbie being expelled from the utopian Barbie Land and moving to the real world and rediscovering herself along with Gosling's Ken.



First reactions on Barbie



Ahead of the release of the film, fans have showered praises on Twitter. Jamie Jirak of ComicBook.com said, "I can't officially quit Twitter before telling you all that #Barbie is currently my favourite film of the year. Greta Gerwig somehow exceeded my expectations. She tackles the positives and negatives of Barbie so beautifully. Give Ryan Gosling an Oscar nomination, I'm dead serious!"



Perri Nemiroff of Collider wrote, "I have seen #Barbie! The craftsmanship is incredible. In particular, the costume & production design includes next-level work that heavily contributes to creating the feeling that these truly are Barbies, their dream houses, and their worlds come to life." Though she had her reservations with the story, she added, "As for the story, that’s where I’m a bit more mixed. I think the film serves Margot Robbie’s Barbie and her journey especially well, but there are other characters experiencing important arcs that needed more screen time to really dig into and explore to the fullest."