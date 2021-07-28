Bailee Madison to star in HBO Max reboot of 'Pretty Little Liars'

Bailee Madison Photograph:( Twitter )
HBO Max’s reboot of Pretty Little Liars has roped in Bailee Madison for the lead opposite Chandler Kinney and Maia Reficco.
Titled ‘Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin’, the show will be a dark, present-day iteration of the popular 2010-17 series that is from ‘Riverdale’ and ‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’ creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, Lindsay Calhoon Bring, Alloy Entertainment and Warner Bros TV.
Written by Aguirre-Sacasa and Calhoon Bring, the dark, coming-of-age, horror-tinged reboot based on the bestselling books by Sara Shepard will feature a new story and new characters.
Madison will play Imogen, a true survivor.
Aguirre-Sacasa executive produces via his Muckle Man Productions, with Alloy’s Leslie Morgenstein and Gina Girolamo, as well as Michael Grassi and Caroline Baron. Calhoon Bring will co-executive produce. Muckle Man Productions and Alloy produce in association with WBTV. Lisa Soper will direct the first two episodes.