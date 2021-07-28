Bailee Madison to star in HBO Max reboot of 'Pretty Little Liars'

HBO Max’s reboot of Pretty Little Liars has roped in Bailee Madison for the lead opposite Chandler Kinney and Maia Reficco.

Titled ‘Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin’, the show will be a dark, present-day iteration of the popular 2010-17 series that is from ‘Riverdale’ and ‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’ creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, Lindsay Calhoon Bring, Alloy Entertainment and Warner Bros TV.

Written by Aguirre-Sacasa and Calhoon Bring, the dark, coming-of-age, horror-tinged reboot based on the bestselling books by Sara Shepard will feature a new story and new characters.

Madison will play Imogen, a true survivor.

Aguirre-Sacasa executive produces via his Muckle Man Productions, with Alloy’s Leslie Morgenstein and Gina Girolamo, as well as Michael Grassi and Caroline Baron. Calhoon Bring will co-executive produce. Muckle Man Productions and Alloy produce in association with WBTV. Lisa Soper will direct the first two episodes.