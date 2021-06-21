BAFTA sets date for 2022 Film Awards

The British Academy has announced the date for its BAFTA Film Awards 2022.

BAFTA 2022 has been scheduled for March 13. It will be broadcast in the UK on the BBC. It will take place in London.

There is no word on the venue of the film awards though. Previously, the BAFTAs have been held at London’s Royal Albert Hall.



The 2021 BAFTA film awards was eventful albeit dull because of the pandemic. It saw Chloe Zhao win best director for ‘Nomadland’, Frances McDormand and Anthony Hopkins win for leading actress and leading actor, and Yuh-Jung Youn and Daniel Kaluuya win in the supporting categories.