Back to the Future cast had a mini-reunion to celebrate Broadway musical on the cult film

Want to go on a little nostalgia trip? Back to the Future cast had a reunion as they came together for a Broadway musical performance on the themes of the original film. The cast looked happy and excited to get together as they posed on the red carpet at the Winter Garden Theatre where the Broadway performance was to take place. Just like a time-traveling scene out of Back to the Future, Michael J Fox could be seen coming face-to-face with his younger self. He met up with Casey Likes, the young actor who plays Marty McFly in the new Broadway musical adaptation of the classic film.

Seen in photos were Michael J Fox, Christopher Lloyd, and Lea Thompson. The whole scene was complete with a prop replica of the famous time-traveling DeLorean. The Broadway musical was organised by the Michael J. Fox Foundation as part of a benefit performance for Parkinson’s Research. Many of the cast members wore gray ribbons on the red carpet to raise awareness for Parkinson’s research.

Back to the Future: The Musical will have its official Broadway opening on August 3. What took place yesterday 26 July was a special performance put together for the alumni from the original 1985 comedy film.

After the performance, there was a special auction, and Colin Ingram (the musical’s producer) hoped to raise half a million dollars.