Back to OTT? Paramount pulls film from theatre amid COVID Delta variant scare

Looks like we will be going back to OTT as alarm sounds for theatre amid COVID Delta variant scare in the US. Paramount Pictures has paused the theatrical release of its upcoming film ‘Clifford the Big Red Dog’ over concerns of the delta variant that would restrict the audience from coming to theatres.

Scheduled for September 17 theatrical release of its CGI/live action feature, the film will not meet its date.

Clifford was announced as a Gala Presentation at the Toronto Film Festival in September. The title’s Canadian rights are held by eOne, which was set to take Clifford to TIFF. However, as of tonight, it’s unclear whether it would still premiere there.

Directed by Walt Becker, Clifford the Big Red Dog stars Darby Camp as Emily Elizabeth, a middle-schooler who meets a magical animal rescuer (John Cleese) who gifts her a little, red puppy. She never anticipated to wake up to find a giant 10-foot hound in her small New York City apartment. While her single mom (Sienna Guillory) is away for business, Emily, Clifford and her fun but impulsive Uncle Casey (Jack Whitehall) set out on an adventure.