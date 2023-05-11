Avengers unite! Scarlett Johansson and Chris Evans visit Jeremy Renner following his near-fatal accident

It was a semi-reunion of sorts as Scarlett Johansson and Chris Evans called in on their Avengers co-star Jeremy Renner in Los Angeles. Johansson, who played Black Widow in the film series, visited pal Renner aka Hawkeye along with the Captain America star in Los Angeles recently. The two stars went to check on Renner who has been healing from a near-fatal snow plow accident that happened in January this year. "I was honestly so happy to see him. I didn't know if I was ever going to see him again," said Johansson in a recent interview.

"To not only see him again but to see him thriving and in such an amazing space mentally. He's a very spiritual person in general and a very soulful person. And you can see that in his work. It comes through. He has such depth to him. And I was just so happy to see that he is full of life and light and he's also hilarious. We laughed a lot," Johansson added.



The reunion was not publicized but Evans also echoed Johansson's thoughts on their meet-up. "No tears at all. A lot of laughs and smiles and hugs," Evans recalled and added, "Leave it to Jeremy to take something this potentially tragic and turn it into something so inspiring."



Johansson was shooting on the day Renner met with an accident and recalled she was very upset when she heard the news. But Renner's prognosis quickly improved she and her fellow Avengers began joking. "On the Avengers text chain, we're like 'Ok, you beat us all. That's it. You won'," she said. The text thread includes the original six Avengers- Johansson, Evans, Renner, Robert Downey Jr, Chris Hemsworth and Mark Ruffalo.



"That's like real superhero stuff. It's unbelievable," she added.



Since the accident, Jeremy Renner has been recovering well. The Marvel star met with a brutal snowplow accident on New Year's Day in Reno, Nevada, while he was clearing snow off his driveway. He suffered blunt chest trauma as well as some orthopaedic injuries.



The actor has been continuously sharing health updates with his millions of fans and recently shared a video of him in which he can be seen actively doing exercise with TRX bands.