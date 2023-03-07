Arnold Schwarzenegger addresses antisemites in new speech: It's the path of the weak

Actor-politician Arnold Schwarzenegger has issued an impassioned speech on Youtube addressing the rising tide of anti-semitism. The actor spoke directly with people who indulged in hate in the 12-minute-long video which was similar to his viral message last year when he addressed the people of Russia following the country's invasion of Ukraine.



“Despite all the things we might disagree about, my friends might say, ‘Arnold, don’t talk to those people, it’s not worth it,'” the actor can be heard saying in the video. “I don’t care what they say. I care about you. I think you’re worth it. I know that nobody’s perfect. I understand how people can fall into the trap of prejudice and hate.”



In the video, Schwarzenegger began his speech by vividly describing a tour he took of Auschwitz, where approximately 1.1 million Jews were killed by the German SS during World War II. He also mentioned his father, who was a member of the Nazi party.



“They fell for a horrible, loser ideology,” Schwarzenegger said. “They were lied to and misled into a path that ended in misery … they bought into the idea that the only way to make their lives better was to make other lives worse …. It breaks you … it is the path of the weak … there has never been a successful movement based on hate.”

The actor then addressed those who have embraced a hateful worldview, either due to their upbringing or due to being drawn into extremist online rabbit holes. Schwarzenegger encouraged them to improve themselves and their own lives rather than blame others and used one his favourite metaphors – struggling in the gym.