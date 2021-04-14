'Army of the Dead' trailer: Huma Qureshi all set to make her Hollywood debut in Zack Snyder's next

Bollywood star Huma Qureshi will be seen playing a small role in Zack Snyder's zombie heist film 'Army of the Dead'. Huma took to Twitter on Tuesday to share the film's trailer which features Dave Bautista in the lead role.



"Super proud to be a small part of this genius man’s vision @ZackSnyder always a fan and friend forever," Huma tweeted as she shared the trailer.

While the details of Huma`s character is still under wraps, makers have just revealed that her character is named Geeta in the film.

This will be Huma's Hollywood debut. She has earlier worked with British- Indian filmmaker Gurinder Chadha in 'Viceroy's House' which was her first international project.



The film will follow a group of men and women who come together to stage a heist at a casino in Vegas.From filmmaker Zack Snyder (300, Watchmen, Zack Snyder`s Justice League), `Army of the Dead` takes place following a zombie outbreak that has left Las Vegas in ruins and walled off from the rest of the world.



When Scott Ward (Dave Bautista), a former zombie war hero who is now flipping burgers on the outskirts of the town he now calls home, is approached by casino boss Bly Tanaka (Hiroyuki Sanada), it is with the ultimate proposition: break into the zombie-infested quarantined zone to retrieve USD 200 million sitting in a vault beneath the strip before the city is nuked by the government in 32 hours.



With little left to lose, Ward takes on the challenge, assembling a ragtag team of experts for the heist. With a ticking clock, a notoriously impenetrable vault, and a smarter, faster horde of Alpha zombies closing in, only one thing`s for certain in the greatest heist ever attempted: survivors take all.



The movie that is slated to release on May 21 on Netflix stars Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell, Omari Hardwick, Ana de la Reguera, Theo Rossi, Matthias Schweighofer, Nora Arnezeder, Hiroyuki Sanada, Tig Notaro, Raul Castillo, Huma Qureshi, Samantha Win, Michael Cassidy, Richard Cetrone, and Garret Dillahunt.