Armie Hammer being probed for sexual assault; 'Death On The Nile' co-starring Gal Gadot, Ali Fazal to be delayed

Armie Hammer's career is taking a blow due to the rape allegations levied upon him. The actor got embroiled in controversy last month after his private chats with unnamed women went public which centred around cannibalism and BDSM.



Hammer is currently being investigated by the LA Police Department for rape charges.



The actor has already lost out on plum projects due to the controversies and now it seems the actor's upcoming 'Death On The Nile' may get pushed to a later date.

The film, directed by Kenneth Branagh, features Gal Gadot, Tom Bateman, Annette Bening, Ali Fazal and Armie. It was scheduled to release in 2020 but got pushed to September 2021 due to the pandemic.



Media reports state that the film is now looking at February 2022 release date.



So far there is no confirmed report that the release date has been changed due to the ongoing investigation against Armie Hammer- who plays a prominent role in the film. If Hammer is found guilty of rape, he will face up to 8 years in jail.



The actor, due to the controversies and cases against him, has lost out on 'Shotgun Wedding' opposite Jennifer Lopez. He has also been dropped by his talent management agency WME.



A formal investigation was launched last week against the actor after a 24-year-old woman alleged that he had sexually assaulted her four years ago.



Addressing a press conference, the woman revealed, "I thought he was going to kill me." Several women have come forward with shocking accounts and accused the actor of sexual assault as well as cannibalism.



Armie Hammer's lawyer has maintained that these events have all been consensual.

