Anne Heche suffered a brain injury in car crash, not expected to survive: Rep

There are slim chances of survival for Anne Heche. According to her rep, the actress suffered a catastrophic brain injury when she crashed her car in the Mar Vista neighbourhood of Los Angeles on August 5. Heche remains in coma, the rep said in a statement on behalf of Heche's family.



"Unfortunately, due to her accident, Anne suffered a severe anoxic brain injury and remains in a coma, in critical condition," the rep says in a statement on behalf of Heche's family.



"She is not expected to survive."



"It has long been her choice to donate her organs and she's being kept on life support to determine if any are viable," the rep further stated to People magazine.



In the statement, the family express gratitude for the outpouring of support and for the care shown for Heche, 53, in the aftermath of the devastating car crash.



"We want to thank everyone for their kind wishes and prayers for Anne's recovery and thank the dedicated staff and wonderful nurses that cared for Anne at the Grossman Burn Center at West Hills hospital," the statement continued.

Speaking about her legacy, the rep said, "Anne had a huge heart and touched everyone she met with her generous spirit. More than her extraordinary talent, she saw spreading kindness and joy as her life's work — especially moving the needle for acceptance of who you love. She will be remembered for her courageous honesty and dearly missed for her light."



Six days since her accident, Heche has not regained consciousness. The crash left a home in the LA neighbourhood completely destroyed and the actress in critical condition.